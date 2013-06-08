Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- June 8 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from consumers. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply. * Palm olien moved up due to increased retail demand. * Coconut oil improved due to firm advices from producing centers. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,55,000-0,56,000 versus 70,000-0,71,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 2,500 640-9,950 3,500 645-0,961 Gondal 1,500 627-0,977 1,500 613-1,003 Jasdan 500 609-0,965 500 600-0,980 Jamnagar 1,000 632-1,034 1,000 670-1,045 Junagadh 1,000 635-0,971 2,000 633-1,000 Keshod --,500 621-0,960 1,000 620-0,986 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 680-0,950 685-0,961 640-0,935 645-0,950 (auction price) Market delivery 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 975-0,980 975-0,980 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 990-0,991 990-0,991 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,115 1,870-2,111 1,830-2,104 Sesame (Black) 080 1,930-2,384 1,900-2,392 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 750 615-0,676 620-0,674 Rapeseeds 70 550-600 525-590 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,015 1,020 1,560 1,565 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,720 1,720 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 631 628 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 653 650 1,055-1,060 1,050-1,055 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 735 720 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 745 730 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,785-1,790 1,790-1,795 Groundnut oil label tin 1,795-1,800 1,800-1,805 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,815-1,820 1,820-1,825 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,830 1,830 Cottonseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,110-1,115 Rapeseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 Palm oil 855-0,860 850-0,855 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,170-1,175 1,120-1,125 Vanaspati ghee 880-0,885 880-0,885 Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed