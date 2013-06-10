* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand. * Palm olien improved due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,75,000-0,76,000 versus 0,55,000-0,56,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,000 0,645-9,945 02,500 0,640-0,950 Gondal 01,000 625-0,960 01,500 627-0,977 Jasdan 0,500 600-0,923 0,500 609-0,965 Jamnagar 01,000 658-1,010 01,000 632-1,034 Junagadh 01,500 612-0,966 01,000 635-0,971 Keshod 00,500 603-0,954 00,500 621-0,960 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,685-0,945 0,680-0,950 0,645-0,900 0,640-0,935 (auction price) Market delivery 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 0,975-0,980 0,975-0,980 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 0,990-0,991 0,990-0,991 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,760 1,875-2,119 1,870-2,111 Sesame (Black) 0,130 1,915-2,401 1,930-2,384 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,950 0,625-0,678 0,615-0,676 Rapeseeds 080 560-600 550-600 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,025 1,020 1,570 1,565 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,720 1,720 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 638 631 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 660 653 1,065-1,070 1,055-1,060 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 0,730 0,735 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 0,740 0,745 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,795-1,800 1,790-1,795 Groundnut oil label tin 1,805-1,810 1,800-1,805 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,820-1,825 1,820-1,825 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,830 1,830 Cottonseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,115-1,120 Rapeseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 Palm oil 0,865-0,870 0,855-0,860 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Vanaspati ghee 0,880-0,885 0,890-0,895 Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed