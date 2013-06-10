* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand.
* Palm olien improved due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,75,000-0,76,000 versus 0,55,000-0,56,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 03,000 0,645-9,945 02,500 0,640-0,950
Gondal 01,000 625-0,960 01,500 627-0,977
Jasdan 0,500 600-0,923 0,500 609-0,965
Jamnagar 01,000 658-1,010 01,000 632-1,034
Junagadh 01,500 612-0,966 01,000 635-0,971
Keshod 00,500 603-0,954 00,500 621-0,960
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,685-0,945 0,680-0,950 0,645-0,900 0,640-0,935
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 0,975-0,980 0,975-0,980
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 0,990-0,991 0,990-0,991
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 1,760 1,875-2,119 1,870-2,111
Sesame (Black) 0,130 1,915-2,401 1,930-2,384
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,950 0,625-0,678 0,615-0,676
Rapeseeds 080 560-600 550-600
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,025 1,020 1,570 1,565
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,720 1,720
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 638 631 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 660 653 1,065-1,070 1,055-1,060
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270
Castor oil commercial 0,730 0,735 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Castor oil BSS 0,740 0,745 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,795-1,800 1,790-1,795
Groundnut oil label tin 1,805-1,810 1,800-1,805
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,820-1,825 1,820-1,825
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,830 1,830
Cottonseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,115-1,120
Rapeseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060
Palm oil 0,865-0,870 0,855-0,860
Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Vanaspati ghee 0,880-0,885 0,890-0,895
Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed