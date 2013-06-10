*Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. *Cottonseed oil moved up further due to retail demand. *Palm olien improved due to short supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 685-0,945 680-0,950 645-0,900 640-0,935 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 975-0,980 975-0,980 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 990-0,991 990-0,991 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,035 1,020 1,585 1,565 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,730 1,720 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 640 631 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 662 653 1,065-1,070 1,055-1,060 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 735 735 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 745 745 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,800-1,805 1,790-1,795 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,810-1,815 1,800-1,805 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,830-1,835 1,820-1,825 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,840 1,830 Cottonseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,115-1,120 Rapeseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 Palm olein 865-0,870 855-0,860 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Vanaspati Ghee 890-0,895 890-0,895 Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 27,400-27,500 27,400-27,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed