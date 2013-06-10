*Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
*Cottonseed oil moved up further due to retail demand.
*Palm olien improved due to short supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 685-0,945 680-0,950 645-0,900 640-0,935
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 975-0,980 975-0,980
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 990-0,991 990-0,991
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,035 1,020 1,585 1,565
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,730 1,720
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 640 631 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 662 653 1,065-1,070 1,055-1,060
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270
Castor oil commercial 735 735 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Castor oil BSS 745 745 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,800-1,805 1,790-1,795
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,810-1,815 1,800-1,805
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,830-1,835 1,820-1,825
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,840 1,830
Cottonseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,115-1,120
Rapeseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060
Palm olein 865-0,870 855-0,860
Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Vanaspati Ghee 890-0,895 890-0,895
Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 27,400-27,500 27,400-27,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed