UPDATE 7-'Right time' to use huge bomb in Afghanistan - U.S. general
* First combat use of bomb; blast equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- June 11 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil improved further due to retail demand. * Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. * Mustard oil firmed up due to short supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,77,000-0,78,000 versus 75,000-0,76,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 2,500 653-9,939 3,000 645-0,945 Gondal 1,500 634-0,936 1,000 625-0,960 Jasdan 500 608-0,914 500 600-0,923 Jamnagar 1,000 650-1,028 1,000 658-1,010 Junagadh 1,000 605-0,964 1,500 612-0,966 Keshod --,500 604-0,946 --,500 603-0,954 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 670-0,939 685-0,945 653-0,896 645-0,900 (auction price) Market delivery 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 975-0,980 975-0,980 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 990-0,991 990-0,991 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 770 1,855-2,112 1,875-2,119 Sesame (Black) 120 1,930-2,400 1,915-2,401 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 800 612-0,700 625-0,678 Rapeseeds 25 545-597 560-600 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,045 1,035 1,595 1,585 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,730 1,730 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 643 640 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 665 662 1,070-1,075 1,065-1,070 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 738 735 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 748 745 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,805-1,810 1,800-1,805 Groundnut oil label tin 1,815-1,820 1,810-1,815 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,835-1,840 1,830-1,835 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,840 1,840 Cottonseed oil refined 1,130-1,135 1,125-1,130 Rapeseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,055-1,060 Palm oil 875-0,880 865-0,870 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Vanaspati ghee 890-0,895 890-0,895 Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
* First combat use of bomb; blast equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT
BANGALORE, Apr 14The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34300 ICS-201(B22mm) 35300 ICS-102(B22mm) 29300 ICS-103(23mm) 33700 ICS-104(24mm) 38000 ICS-202(26mm) 43800 ICS-105(26mm) 37200 ICS-105CS(26mm) 38000 ICS-105(27mm)