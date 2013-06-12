Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- June 12
* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units.
* Palm olien moved down due to poor retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 20,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,79,000-0,80,000 versus 77,000-0,78,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 2,500 660-1,015 2,500 653-0,939
Gondal 2,000 645-0,970 1,500 634-0,936
Jasdan 500 604-0,943 500 608-0,914
Jamnagar 1,000 677-1,049 1,000 650-1,028
Junagadh 1,500 611-0,966 1,000 605-0,964
Keshod --,500 600-0,954 --,500 604-0,946
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 680-1,015 670-0,939 660-0,915 653-0,896
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 975-0,980 975-0,980
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 990-0,991 990-0,991
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 1,515 1,845-2,110 1,855-2,112
Sesame (Black) 060 1,915-2,385 1,930-2,400
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 750 612-0,685 612-0,700
Rapeseeds 206 560-600 545-597
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,035 1,035 1,585 1,585
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,730 1,730
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 640 643 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 662 665 1,065-1,070 1,070-1,075
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270
Castor oil commercial 730 738 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Castor oil BSS 740 748 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,800-1,805 1,800-1,805
Groundnut oil label tin 1,810-1,815 1,810-1,815
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,840 1,840
Cottonseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,130-1,135
Rapeseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070
Palm oil 870-0,875 875-0,880
Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Vanaspati ghee 890-0,895 890-0,895
Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed