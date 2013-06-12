Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- June 12 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. * Palm olien moved down due to poor retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,79,000-0,80,000 versus 77,000-0,78,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 2,500 660-1,015 2,500 653-0,939 Gondal 2,000 645-0,970 1,500 634-0,936 Jasdan 500 604-0,943 500 608-0,914 Jamnagar 1,000 677-1,049 1,000 650-1,028 Junagadh 1,500 611-0,966 1,000 605-0,964 Keshod --,500 600-0,954 --,500 604-0,946 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 680-1,015 670-0,939 660-0,915 653-0,896 (auction price) Market delivery 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 975-0,980 975-0,980 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 990-0,991 990-0,991 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,515 1,845-2,110 1,855-2,112 Sesame (Black) 060 1,915-2,385 1,930-2,400 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 750 612-0,685 612-0,700 Rapeseeds 206 560-600 545-597 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,035 1,035 1,585 1,585 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,730 1,730 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 640 643 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 662 665 1,065-1,070 1,070-1,075 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 730 738 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 740 748 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,800-1,805 1,800-1,805 Groundnut oil label tin 1,810-1,815 1,810-1,815 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,840 1,840 Cottonseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,130-1,135 Rapeseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 Palm oil 870-0,875 875-0,880 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Vanaspati ghee 890-0,895 890-0,895 Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed