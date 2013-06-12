*Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. *Cottonseed oil moved down due to increased selling from refinery units. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 680-1,015 670-0,939 660-0,915 653-0,896 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 975-0,980 975-0,980 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 990-0,991 990-0,991 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,030 1,035 1,580 1,585 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,720 1,730 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 640 643 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 662 665 1,065-1,070 1,070-1,075 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 730 738 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 740 748 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,795-1,800 1,800-1,805 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,805-1,810 1,810-1,815 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,825-1,830 1,830-1,835 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,830 1,840 Cottonseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,130-1,135 Rapeseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 Palm olein 875-0,880 875-0,880 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Vanaspati Ghee 890-0,895 890-0,895 Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 27,500-27,600 27,800-27,900 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed