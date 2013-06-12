*Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers.
*Cottonseed oil moved down due to increased selling from refinery units.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 680-1,015 670-0,939 660-0,915 653-0,896
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 975-0,980 975-0,980
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 990-0,991 990-0,991
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,030 1,035 1,580 1,585
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,720 1,730
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 640 643 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 662 665 1,065-1,070 1,070-1,075
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270
Castor oil commercial 730 738 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Castor oil BSS 740 748 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,795-1,800 1,800-1,805
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,805-1,810 1,810-1,815
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,825-1,830 1,830-1,835
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,830 1,840
Cottonseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,130-1,135
Rapeseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070
Palm olein 875-0,880 875-0,880
Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Vanaspati Ghee 890-0,895 890-0,895
Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 27,500-27,600 27,800-27,900
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed