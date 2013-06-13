Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- June 13 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil moved down on selling pressure from refinery units. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,81,000-0,82,000 versus 79,000-0,80,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 2,500 665-0,958 2,500 660-1,015 Gondal 1,500 643-0,965 2,000 645-0,970 Jasdan 500 612-0,914 500 604-0,943 Jamnagar 1,000 656-1,015 1,000 677-1,049 Junagadh 1,000 605-0,935 1,500 611-0,966 Keshod --,500 600-0,930 --,500 600-0,954 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 685-0,958 680-1,015 665-0,930 660-0,915 (auction price) Market delivery 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 975-0,980 975-0,980 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 990-0,991 990-0,991 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,680 1,810-2,080 1,845-2,110 Sesame (Black) 260 1,851-2,395 1,915-2,385 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 650 615-0,683 612-0,685 Rapeseeds 40 530-590 560-600 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,025 1,030 1,575 1,580 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,720 1,720 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 637 640 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 659 662 1,060-1,065 1,065-1,070 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 720 730 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 730 740 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,790-1,795 1,795-1,800 Groundnut oil label tin 1,800-1,805 1,805-1,810 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,820-1,825 1,825-1,830 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,830 1,830 Cottonseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,125-1,130 Rapeseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 Palm oil 875-0,880 875-0,880 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Vanaspati ghee 890-0,895 890-0,895 Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed