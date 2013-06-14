Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- June 14 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved down further due to restricted demand from retail users. * Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien moved down due to poor retail demand. * Coconut oil improved due to firm advices from producing centers. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,77,000-0,78,000 versus 81,000-0,82,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 2,500 675-0,960 2,500 665-0,958 Gondal 2,000 658-0,953 1,500 643-0,965 Jasdan 500 640-0,915 500 612-0,914 Jamnagar 1,500 660-0,990 1,000 656-1,015 Junagadh 2,000 617-0,933 1,000 605-0,935 Keshod --,500 600-0,917 --,500 600-0,930 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 690-0,960 685-0,958 675-0,928 665-0,930 (auction price) Market delivery 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 975-0,980 975-0,980 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 990-0,991 990-0,991 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,020 1,840-2,070 1,810-2,080 Sesame (Black) 120 1,870-2,305 1,851-2,395 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 575 615-0,693 615-0,683 Rapeseeds 30 551-595 530-590 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,020 1,025 1,570 1,575 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,710 1,720 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 634 637 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 656 659 1,055-1,060 1,060-1,065 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 725 725 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 735 735 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,785-1,790 1,790-1,795 Groundnut oil label tin 1,795-1,800 1,800-1,805 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,815-1,820 1,820-1,825 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,820 1,830 Cottonseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,120-1,125 Rapeseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 Palm oil 870-0,875 875-0,880 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,170-1,175 Vanaspati ghee 890-0,895 890-0,895 Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed