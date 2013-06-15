Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- June 15 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices dropped due to low demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from bear operators. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,70,000-0,71,000 versus 77,000-0,78,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 2,000 680-0,975 2,500 675-0,960 Gondal 1,500 669-0,955 2,000 658-0,953 Jasdan 500 664-0,923 500 640-0,915 Jamnagar 1,000 691-0,995 1,500 660-0,990 Junagadh 1,500 636-0,944 2,000 617-0,933 Keshod --,500 610-0,925 --,500 600-0,917 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 695-0,975 690-0,960 680-0,920 675-0,928 (auction price) Market delivery 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 975-0,980 975-0,980 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 990-0,991 990-0,991 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 625 1,830-2,079 1,840-2,070 Sesame (Black) 090 1,931-2,360 1,870-2,305 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 650 610-0,682 615-0,693 Rapeseeds 15 575-595 551-595 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,005 1,010 1,545 1,550 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,690 1,700 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 632 634 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 654 656 1,050-1,055 1,055-1,060 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 716 720 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 726 730 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,750-1,760 1,765-1,770 Groundnut oil label tin 1,765-1,770 1,775-1,780 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,785-1,790 1,795-1,800 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,800 1,810 Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,115-1,120 Rapeseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 Palm oil 865-0,870 865-0,870 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Vanaspati ghee 890-0,895 890-0,895 Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed