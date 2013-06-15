Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- June 15
* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices dropped due to low demand from retailers.
* Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from bear operators.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 20,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,70,000-0,71,000 versus 77,000-0,78,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 2,000 680-0,975 2,500 675-0,960
Gondal 1,500 669-0,955 2,000 658-0,953
Jasdan 500 664-0,923 500 640-0,915
Jamnagar 1,000 691-0,995 1,500 660-0,990
Junagadh 1,500 636-0,944 2,000 617-0,933
Keshod --,500 610-0,925 --,500 600-0,917
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 695-0,975 690-0,960 680-0,920 675-0,928
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 975-0,980 975-0,980
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 990-0,991 990-0,991
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 625 1,830-2,079 1,840-2,070
Sesame (Black) 090 1,931-2,360 1,870-2,305
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 650 610-0,682 615-0,693
Rapeseeds 15 575-595 551-595
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,005 1,010 1,545 1,550
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,690 1,700
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 632 634 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 654 656 1,050-1,055 1,055-1,060
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270
Castor oil commercial 716 720 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Castor oil BSS 726 730 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,750-1,760 1,765-1,770
Groundnut oil label tin 1,765-1,770 1,775-1,780
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,785-1,790 1,795-1,800
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,800 1,810
Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,115-1,120
Rapeseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070
Palm oil 865-0,870 865-0,870
Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Vanaspati ghee 890-0,895 890-0,895
Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed