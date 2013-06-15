1. Groundnut oil prices dropped further due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. 3. Coconut oil moved up on firm advices from producing centers. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 695-0,975 690-0,960 680-0,920 675-0,928 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 975-0,980 975-0,980 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 990-0,991 990-0,991 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,000 1,010 1,535 1,550 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,690 1,700 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 632 634 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 654 656 1,050-1,055 1,055-1,060 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 718 720 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 728 730 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,755-1,760 1,765-1,770 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,765-1,770 1,775-1,780 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,785-1,790 1,795-1,800 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,800 1,810 Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,115-1,120 Rapeseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 Palm olein 865-0,870 865-0,870 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,220-1,225 1,200-1,205 Vanaspati Ghee 890-0,895 890-0,895 Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 27,900-28,000 27,700-27,800 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed