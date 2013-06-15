1. Groundnut oil prices dropped further due to restricted demand from
retailers.
2. Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units.
3. Coconut oil moved up on firm advices from producing centers.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 695-0,975 690-0,960 680-0,920 675-0,928
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 975-0,980 975-0,980
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 990-0,991 990-0,991
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,000 1,010 1,535 1,550
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,690 1,700
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 632 634 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 654 656 1,050-1,055 1,055-1,060
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270
Castor oil commercial 718 720 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Castor oil BSS 728 730 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,755-1,760 1,765-1,770
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,765-1,770 1,775-1,780
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,785-1,790 1,795-1,800
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,800 1,810
Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,115-1,120
Rapeseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070
Palm olein 865-0,870 865-0,870
Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,220-1,225 1,200-1,205
Vanaspati Ghee 890-0,895 890-0,895
Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 27,900-28,000 27,700-27,800
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed