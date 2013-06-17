* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from retailers.
* Palm olien eased due to sufficient supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,70,000-0,71,000 versus 0,70,000-0,71,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 02,500 0,685-0,942 02,000 0,680-0,975
Gondal 01,000 665-0,932 01,500 669-0,955
Jasdan 0,500 673-0,914 0,500 664-0,923
Jamnagar 01,000 700-0,996 01,000 691-0,995
Junagadh 01,000 645-0,935 01,500 636-0,944
Keshod 00,500 609-0,932 00,500 610-0,925
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,690-0,942 0,695-0,975 0,685-0,910 0,680-0,920
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 0,975-0,980 0,975-0,980
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 0,990-0,991 0,990-0,991
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,440 1,855-2,084 1,830-2,079
Sesame (Black) 0,082 1,960-2,372 1,931-2,360
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,475 0,605-0,673 0,610-0,682
Rapeseeds 050 550-595 575-595
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,990 1,000 1,520 1,535
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,670 1,690
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 632 632 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 654 654 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270
Castor oil commercial 0,710 0,718 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Castor oil BSS 0,720 0,728 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,740-1,745 1,755-1,760
Groundnut oil label tin 1,750-1,755 1,765-1,770
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,770-1,775 1,785-1,790
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,780 1,800
Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Rapeseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070
Palm oil 0,860-0,865 0,865-0,870
Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225
Vanaspati ghee 0,890-0,895 0,890-0,895
Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed