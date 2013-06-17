*Groundnut oil prices continued to fall due to restricted demand from retailers. Widespread rainfall allover Saurashtra- main groundnut producing region- aided downtrend. * Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 690-0,942 695-0,975 685-0,910 680-0,920 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 975-0,980 975-0,980 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 990-0,991 990-0,991 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 990 1,000 1,520 1,535 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,670 1,690 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 635 632 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 657 654 1,055-1,060 1,050-1,055 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 705 718 1,090-1,095 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 715 728 1,110-1,115 1,120-1,125 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,735-1,740 1,755-1,760 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,745-1,750 1,765-1,770 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,765-1,770 1,785-1,790 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,780 1,800 Cottonseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,110-1,115 Rapeseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 Palm olein 865-0,870 865-0,870 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Vanaspati Ghee 890-0,895 890-0,895 Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,210-1,215 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 28,200-28,300 27,900-28,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed