* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Palm olien improved due to thin supply. * Coconut oil moved up due to firm advices from producing centers. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,60,000-0,61,000 versus 0,70,000-0,71,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,000 0,680-0,950 02,500 0,685-0,942 Gondal 01,500 652-0,938 01,000 665-0,932 Jasdan 0,500 650-0,908 0,500 673-0,914 Jamnagar 01,000 689-0,991 01,000 700-0,996 Junagadh 00,500 632-0,942 01,000 645-0,935 Keshod 00,500 605-0,921 00,500 609-0,932 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,695-0,950 0,690-0,942 0,680-0,900 0,685-0,910 (auction price) Market delivery 0,985-0,990 1,005-1,010 0,955-0,960 0,975-0,980 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,000-1,001 1,020-1,021 0,970-0,971 0,990-0,991 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,640 1,880-2,130 1,855-2,084 Sesame (Black) 0,070 1,980-2,405 1,960-2,372 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,450 0,610-0,669 0,605-0,673 Rapeseeds 040 560-590 550-595 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,990 0,990 1,520 1,520 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,670 1,670 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 637 635 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 659 657 1,060-1,065 1,055-1,060 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 0,710 0,705 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 0,720 0,715 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,735-1,740 1,735-1,740 Groundnut oil label tin 1,745-1,750 1,745-1,750 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,765-1,770 1,765-1,770 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,780 1,780 Cottonseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,115-1,120 Rapeseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 Palm oil 0,875-0,880 0,865-0,870 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,240-1,245 1,220-1,225 Vanaspati ghee 0,890-0,895 0,890-0,895 Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed