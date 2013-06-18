1. Groundnut oil prices dropped due to low demand from retail users. 2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply. 3. Palm olien moved up due to retail demand. 4. Coconut oil improved due to firm advices from producing centers. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 695-0,950 690-0,942 680-0,900 685-0,910 (Auction price) Market delivery 955-0,960 1,005-1,010 925-0,930 975-0,980 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 970-0,971 1,020-1,021 940-0,941 990-0,991 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 965 990 1,485 1,520 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,630 1,670 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 638 635 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 660 657 1,060-1,065 1,055-1,060 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 715 705 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 725 715 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,705-1,710 1,735-1,740 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,715-1,720 1,745-1,750 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,735-1,740 1,765-1,770 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,740 1,780 Cottonseed oil refined 1,120-1,124 1,115-1,120 Rapeseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 Palm olein 870-0,875 865-0,870 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,250-1,255 1,220-1,225 Vanaspati Ghee 890-0,895 890-0,895 Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 28,400-28,500 28,200-28,300 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed