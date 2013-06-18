1. Groundnut oil prices dropped due to low demand from retail users.
2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply.
3. Palm olien moved up due to retail demand.
4. Coconut oil improved due to firm advices from producing centers.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 695-0,950 690-0,942 680-0,900 685-0,910
(Auction price)
Market delivery 955-0,960 1,005-1,010 925-0,930 975-0,980
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 970-0,971 1,020-1,021 940-0,941 990-0,991
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 965 990 1,485 1,520
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,630 1,670
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 638 635 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 660 657 1,060-1,065 1,055-1,060
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270
Castor oil commercial 715 705 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Castor oil BSS 725 715 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,705-1,710 1,735-1,740
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,715-1,720 1,745-1,750
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,735-1,740 1,765-1,770
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,740 1,780
Cottonseed oil refined 1,120-1,124 1,115-1,120
Rapeseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070
Palm olein 870-0,875 865-0,870
Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,250-1,255 1,220-1,225
Vanaspati Ghee 890-0,895 890-0,895
Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 28,400-28,500 28,200-28,300
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed