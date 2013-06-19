* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased further due to restricted demand from retailers. * Palm olien improved due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,67,000-0,68,000 versus 60,000-0,61,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 3,000 675-0,890 3,000 680-0,950 Gondal 2,000 660-0,923 1,500 652-0,938 Jasdan 500 656-0,900 500 650-0,908 Jamnagar --,500 668-0,970 1,000 689-0,991 Junagadh 1,500 625-0,913 --,500 632-0,942 Keshod --,500 606-0,902 --,500 605-0,921 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 690-0,890 695-0,950 675-0,885 680-0,900 (auction price) Market delivery 955-0,960 955-0,960 925-0,930 925-0,930 (traders price) Plant delivery 970-0,971 970-0,971 940-0,941 940-0,941 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,420 1,890-2,111 1,880-2,130 Sesame (Black) 185 1,930-2,406 1,980-2,405 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 460 605-0,669 610-0,669 Rapeseeds 50 580-598 560-590 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 960 965 1,475 1,485 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,630 1,630 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 638 638 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 660 660 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 715 715 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 725 725 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,700-1,705 1,705-1,710 Groundnut oil label tin 1,710-1,715 1,715-1,720 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,730-1,735 1,735-1,740 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,740 1,740 Cottonseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Rapeseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 Palm oil 875-0,880 870-0,875 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Vanaspati ghee 890-0,895 890-0,895 Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed