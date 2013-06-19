*Groundnut oil prices eased further due to restricted demand from consumers. *Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. *Vanaspati Ghee improved due to price rise in imported edible oils. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 690-0,890 695-0,950 675-0,885 680-0,900 (Auction price) Market delivery 935-0,940 955-0,960 905-0,910 925-0,930 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 950-0,951 970-0,971 920-0,921 940-0,941 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 955 965 1,465 1,485 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,620 1,630 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 638 638 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 660 660 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 705 715 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 715 725 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,700-1,705 1,705-1,710 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,710-1,715 1,715-1,720 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,730-1,735 1,735-1,740 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,730 1,740 Cottonseed oil refined 1,120-1,124 1,120-1,125 Rapeseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 Palm olein 875-0,880 870-0,875 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Vanaspati Ghee 920-0,925 890-0,895 Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 28,900-29,000 28,400-28,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed