* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply. * Palm olien improved due to weakness in Indian currency. * Vanaspati Ghee moved up due to short supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 10,000 versus 20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,64,000-0,65,000 versus 67,000-0,68,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot --,000 000-0,000 3,000 675-0,890 Gondal --,000 ----0,000 2,000 660-0,923 Jasdan 000 ----0,000 500 656-0,900 Jamnagar 1,500 645-0,974 --,500 668-0,970 Junagadh --,000 ----0,000 1,500 625-0,913 Keshod --,500 600-0,898 --,500 606-0,902 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 000-0,000 690-0,890 000-0,000 675-0,885 (auction price) Market delivery 935-0,940 935-0,940 905-0,910 905-0,910 (traders price) Plant delivery 950-0,951 950-0,951 920-0,921 920-0,921 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 000 000-0,000 1,890-2,111 Sesame (Black) 000 000-0,000 1,930-2,406 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 000 000-0,000 605-0,669 Rapeseeds --- ----000 580-598 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 950 955 1,455 1,465 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,610 1,620 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 641 638 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 663 660 1,065-1,070 1,060-1,065 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 710 705 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 720 715 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,695-1,700 1,700-1,705 Groundnut oil label tin 1,705-1,710 1,710-1,715 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,725-1,730 1,730-1,735 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,720 1,730 Cottonseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,120-1,125 Rapeseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 Palm oil 885-0,890 875-0,880 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Vanaspati ghee 940-0,945 920-0,925 Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed