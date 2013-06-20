*Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. *Palm olien improved due to weakness in Indian currency. *Vanaspati Ghee moved up further due to prices rise in imported edible oils. *Castor oil firmed up due to short supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 000-0,000 690-0,990 000-0,000 675-0,885 (Auction price) Market delivery 935-0,940 935-0,940 905-0,910 905-0,910 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 950-0,951 950-0,951 920-0,921 920-0,921 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 955 955 1,465 1,465 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,620 1,620 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 638 638 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 660 660 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 720 705 1,100-1,105 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 730 715 1,120-1,125 1,110-1,115 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,700-1,705 1,700-1,705 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,710-1,715 1,710-1,715 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,730-1,735 1,730-1,735 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,730 1,730 Cottonseed oil refined 1,120-1,124 1,120-1,125 Rapeseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 Palm olein 880-0,885 875-0,880 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Vanaspati Ghee 940-0,945 920-0,925 Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,200-1,205 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 29,400-29,500 28,900-29,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed