* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. * Palm olien moved down due to poor retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 10,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,60,000-0,61,000 versus 64,000-0,65,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 3,500 671-0,885 3,000 675-0,890 Gondal 2,000 654-0,879 2,000 660-0,923 Jasdan 500 645-0,880 500 656-0,900 Jamnagar --,500 660-0,990 1,500 645-0,974 Junagadh 1,500 613-0,906 1,500 625-0,913 Keshod --,500 604-0,887 --,500 600-0,898 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 676-0,885 690-0,890 671-0,880 675-0,885 (auction price) Market delivery 935-0,940 935-0,940 905-0,910 905-0,910 (traders price) Plant delivery 950-0,951 950-0,951 920-0,921 920-0,921 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 2,120 2,005-2,145 1,890-2,111 Sesame (Black) 205 2,090-2,471 1,930-2,406 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 550 601-0,677 605-0,669 Rapeseeds 100 550-598 580-598 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 945 955 1,450 1,465 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,600 1,620 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 635 638 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 657 660 1,055-1,060 1,060-1,065 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 715 720 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 725 730 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,690-1,695 1,700-1,705 Groundnut oil label tin 1,700-1,705 1,710-1,715 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,720-1,725 1,730-1,735 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,710 1,730 Cottonseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,120-1,125 Rapeseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 Palm oil 875-0,880 885-0,885 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Vanaspati ghee 940-0,945 940-0,945 Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed