*Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. *Cottonseed oil moved down due to increased selling from refinery units. *Palm olien dropped due to poor retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 676-0,885 690-0,990 671-0,880 675-0,885 (Auction price) Market delivery 915-0,920 935-0,940 885-0,890 905-0,910 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 930-0,931 950-0,951 900-0,901 920-0,921 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 945 955 1,450 1,465 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,610 1,620 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 634 638 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 656 660 1,055-1,060 1,060-1,065 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 720 720 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 730 730 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,695-1,700 1,700-1,705 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,705-1,710 1,710-1,715 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,725-1,730 1,730-1,735 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,720 1,730 Cottonseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,120-1,125 Rapeseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 Palm olein 875-0,880 880-0,885 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Vanaspati Ghee 940-0,945 940-0,945 Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 29,600-29,700 29,400-29,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed