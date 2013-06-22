UPDATE 7-'Right time' to use huge bomb in Afghanistan - U.S. general
* First combat use of bomb; blast equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT
* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased further due to low demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien dropped due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,57,000-0,58,000 versus 0,60,000-0,61,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 02,500 0,670-0,858 03,500 0,671-0,885 Gondal 01,500 655-0,850 02,000 654-0,879 Jasdan 0,500 641-0,824 0,500 645-0,880 Jamnagar 01,000 675-0,945 00,500 660-0,990 Junagadh 02,500 626-0,887 01,500 613-0,906 Keshod 01,000 622-0,880 00,500 604-0,887 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,681-0,858 0,676-0,885 0,670-0,855 0,671-0,880 (auction price) Market delivery 0,915-0,920 0,915-0,920 0,885-0,890 0,885-0,890 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,930-0,931 0,930-0,931 0,900-0,901 0,900-0,901 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,890 1,980-2,155 2,005-2,145 Sesame (Black) 0,145 2,015-2,500 2,090-2,471 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,575 0,610-0,692 0,601-0,677 Rapeseeds 050 570-595 550-598 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,940 0,945 1,445 1,450 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,600 1,610 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 632 634 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 654 656 1,050-1,055 1,055-1,060 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 0,725 0,720 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 0,735 0,730 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,690-1,695 1,695-1,700 Groundnut oil label tin 1,700-1,705 1,705-1,710 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,720-1,725 1,725-1,730 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,710 1,720 Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,115-1,120 Rapeseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 Palm oil 0,870-0,875 0,875-0,880 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Vanaspati ghee 0,940-0,945 0,940-0,945 Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
* First combat use of bomb; blast equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT
BANGALORE, Apr 14The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34300 ICS-201(B22mm) 35300 ICS-102(B22mm) 29300 ICS-103(23mm) 33700 ICS-104(24mm) 38000 ICS-202(26mm) 43800 ICS-105(26mm) 37200 ICS-105CS(26mm) 38000 ICS-105(27mm)