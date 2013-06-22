* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased further due to low demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien dropped due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,57,000-0,58,000 versus 0,60,000-0,61,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 02,500 0,670-0,858 03,500 0,671-0,885 Gondal 01,500 655-0,850 02,000 654-0,879 Jasdan 0,500 641-0,824 0,500 645-0,880 Jamnagar 01,000 675-0,945 00,500 660-0,990 Junagadh 02,500 626-0,887 01,500 613-0,906 Keshod 01,000 622-0,880 00,500 604-0,887 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,681-0,858 0,676-0,885 0,670-0,855 0,671-0,880 (auction price) Market delivery 0,915-0,920 0,915-0,920 0,885-0,890 0,885-0,890 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,930-0,931 0,930-0,931 0,900-0,901 0,900-0,901 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,890 1,980-2,155 2,005-2,145 Sesame (Black) 0,145 2,015-2,500 2,090-2,471 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,575 0,610-0,692 0,601-0,677 Rapeseeds 050 570-595 550-598 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,940 0,945 1,445 1,450 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,600 1,610 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 632 634 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 654 656 1,050-1,055 1,055-1,060 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 0,725 0,720 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 0,735 0,730 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,690-1,695 1,695-1,700 Groundnut oil label tin 1,700-1,705 1,705-1,710 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,720-1,725 1,725-1,730 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,710 1,720 Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,115-1,120 Rapeseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 Palm oil 0,870-0,875 0,875-0,880 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Vanaspati ghee 0,940-0,945 0,940-0,945 Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed