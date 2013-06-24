* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Mustard oil moved up due to short supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,62,000-0,63,000 versus 57,000-0,58,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 3,000 678-0,950 2,500 670-0,858 Gondal 2,500 650-0,887 1,500 655-0,850 Jasdan 500 665-0,845 500 641-0,824 Jamnagar 1,500 682-0,933 1,000 675-0,945 Junagadh 3,000 615-0,900 2,500 626-0,887 Keshod 1,000 605-0,890 1,000 622-0,880 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 685-0,950 681-0,858 678-0,900 670-0,855 (auction price) Market delivery 895-0,900 895-0,900 865-0,870 865-0,870 (traders price) Plant delivery 910-0,911 910-0,911 880-0,881 880-0,881 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,472 2,020-2,155 1,980-2,155 Sesame (Black) 210 2,035-2,505 2,015-2,500 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 650 615-0,690 610-0,692 Rapeseeds 25 560-600 570-595 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 940 940 1,445 1,445 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,600 1,600 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 628 630 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 650 652 1,045-1,050 1,050-1,055 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 723 727 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 733 737 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,690-1,695 1,690-1,695 Groundnut oil label tin 1,700-1,705 1,700-1,705 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,720-1,725 1,720-1,725 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,710 1,710 Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,110-1,115 Rapeseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,065-1,070 Palm oil 870-0,875 870-0,875 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Vanaspati ghee 940-0,945 940-0,945 Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed