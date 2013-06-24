Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Mustard oil moved up due to short supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,62,000-0,63,000 versus 57,000-0,58,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 3,000 678-0,950 2,500 670-0,858 Gondal 2,500 650-0,887 1,500 655-0,850 Jasdan 500 665-0,845 500 641-0,824 Jamnagar 1,500 682-0,933 1,000 675-0,945 Junagadh 3,000 615-0,900 2,500 626-0,887 Keshod 1,000 605-0,890 1,000 622-0,880 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 685-0,950 681-0,858 678-0,900 670-0,855 (auction price) Market delivery 895-0,900 895-0,900 865-0,870 865-0,870 (traders price) Plant delivery 910-0,911 910-0,911 880-0,881 880-0,881 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,472 2,020-2,155 1,980-2,155 Sesame (Black) 210 2,035-2,505 2,015-2,500 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 650 615-0,690 610-0,692 Rapeseeds 25 560-600 570-595 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 940 940 1,445 1,445 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,600 1,600 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 628 630 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 650 652 1,045-1,050 1,050-1,055 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 723 727 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 733 737 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,690-1,695 1,690-1,695 Groundnut oil label tin 1,700-1,705 1,700-1,705 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,720-1,725 1,720-1,725 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,710 1,710 Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,110-1,115 Rapeseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,065-1,070 Palm oil 870-0,875 870-0,875 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Vanaspati ghee 940-0,945 940-0,945 Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
MUMBAI, March 31 India's Reliance Jio, the telecom unit of Reliance Industries, said on Friday it had signed up 72 million paying customers under its Prime plan, and added it had extended the enrolment deadline for the plan until April 15.