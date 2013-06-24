*Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from consumers. *Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. *Mustard oil improved due to short supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 685-0,950 681-0,958 678-0,900 670-0,855 (Auction price) Market delivery 895-0,900 895-0,900 865-0,870 865-0,870 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 910-0,911 910-0,911 880-0,881 880-0,881 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 935 940 1,440 1,445 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,600 1,600 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 628 630 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 650 652 1,045-1,050 1,050-1,055 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 725 727 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 735 737 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,685-1,690 1,690-1,695 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,695-1,700 1,700-1,705 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,715-1,720 1,720-1,725 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,710 1,710 Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,110-1,115 Rapeseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,065-1,070 Palm olein 870-0,875 870-0,875 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Vanaspati Ghee 940-0,945 940-0,945 Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 29,300-29,400 29,600-29,700 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed