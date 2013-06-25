BRIEF-Mahindra and Mahindra says ruling on BS-III vehicles to have one-time material impact
* Says company statement "supreme court order banning the sale of BS III vehicles"
* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,62,000-0,63,000 versus 62,000-0,63,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 2,000 670-0,929 3,000 678-0,950 Gondal 1,500 656-0,886 2,500 650-0,887 Jasdan 500 690-0,833 500 665-0,845 Jamnagar 1,000 702-0,935 1,500 682-0,933 Junagadh 2,000 633-0,904 3,000 615-0,900 Keshod 1,000 600-0,875 1,000 605-0,890 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 680-0,929 685-0,950 670-0,890 678-0,900 (auction price) Market delivery 895-0,900 895-0,900 865-0,870 865-0,870 (traders price) Plant delivery 910-0,911 910-0,911 880-0,881 880-0,881 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 795 2,016-2,175 2,020-2,155 Sesame (Black) 145 2,100-2,509 2,035-2,505 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 550 610-0,683 615-0,690 Rapeseeds 100 550-605 560-600 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 930 935 1,435 1,440 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,590 1,600 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 625 628 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 647 650 1,040-1,045 1,045-1,050 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 720 725 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 730 735 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,680-1,685 1,685-1,690 Groundnut oil label tin 1,690-1,695 1,695-1,700 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,710-1,715 1,715-1,720 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,700 1,710 Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,105-1,110 Rapeseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Palm oil 870-0,875 870-0,875 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Vanaspati ghee 940-0,945 940-0,945 Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-March 30 Nagpur, Mar 30 (Reuters) – In range-bound trade, soyabean oil in edible section and rapeseed oil in non-edible section moved down at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today largely on reduced offtake amid weak global trend. Sentiment turned bearish after Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam reported downward trend. Fresh fall on NCDEX in soyabean oil and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also affected sentiment, according
BANGALORE (Reuters) Mar 30 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.