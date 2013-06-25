* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,62,000-0,63,000 versus 62,000-0,63,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 2,000 670-0,929 3,000 678-0,950 Gondal 1,500 656-0,886 2,500 650-0,887 Jasdan 500 690-0,833 500 665-0,845 Jamnagar 1,000 702-0,935 1,500 682-0,933 Junagadh 2,000 633-0,904 3,000 615-0,900 Keshod 1,000 600-0,875 1,000 605-0,890 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 680-0,929 685-0,950 670-0,890 678-0,900 (auction price) Market delivery 895-0,900 895-0,900 865-0,870 865-0,870 (traders price) Plant delivery 910-0,911 910-0,911 880-0,881 880-0,881 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 795 2,016-2,175 2,020-2,155 Sesame (Black) 145 2,100-2,509 2,035-2,505 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 550 610-0,683 615-0,690 Rapeseeds 100 550-605 560-600 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 930 935 1,435 1,440 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,590 1,600 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 625 628 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 647 650 1,040-1,045 1,045-1,050 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 720 725 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 730 735 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,680-1,685 1,685-1,690 Groundnut oil label tin 1,690-1,695 1,695-1,700 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,710-1,715 1,715-1,720 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,700 1,710 Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,105-1,110 Rapeseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Palm oil 870-0,875 870-0,875 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Vanaspati ghee 940-0,945 940-0,945 Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed