*Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retailers.
*Palm olien moved down due to sufficient supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 680-0,929 685-0,950 670-0,890 678-0,900
(Auction price)
Market delivery 875-0,880 895-0,900 845-0,850 865-0,870
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 890-0,891 910-0,911 860-0,861 880-0,881
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 920 935 1,420 1,440
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,580 1,600
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 628 628 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 650 650 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270
Castor oil commercial 722 725 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Castor oil BSS 732 735 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,665-1,670 1,685-1,690
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,675-1,680 1,695-1,700
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,695-1,700 1,715-1,720
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,690 1,710
Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110
Rapeseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090
Palm olein 860-0,865 870-0,875
Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Vanaspati Ghee 940-0,945 940-0,945
Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 28,400-28,500 29,300-29,400
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed