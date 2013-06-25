*Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retailers. *Palm olien moved down due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 680-0,929 685-0,950 670-0,890 678-0,900 (Auction price) Market delivery 875-0,880 895-0,900 845-0,850 865-0,870 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 890-0,891 910-0,911 860-0,861 880-0,881 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 920 935 1,420 1,440 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,580 1,600 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 628 628 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 650 650 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 722 725 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 732 735 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,665-1,670 1,685-1,690 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,675-1,680 1,695-1,700 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,695-1,700 1,715-1,720 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,690 1,710 Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110 Rapeseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Palm olein 860-0,865 870-0,875 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Vanaspati Ghee 940-0,945 940-0,945 Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 28,400-28,500 29,300-29,400 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed