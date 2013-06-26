* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices dropped due to low demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil eased further due to selling pressure from refinery units. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,55,000-0,56,000 versus 62,000-0,63,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 2,500 665-0,930 2,000 670-0,929 Gondal 2,000 640-0,903 1,500 656-0,886 Jasdan 500 687-0,860 500 690-0,833 Jamnagar 1,000 690-0,944 1,000 702-0,935 Junagadh 1,500 625-0,906 2,000 633-0,904 Keshod --,500 609-0,869 1,000 600-0,875 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 675-0,930 680-0,929 665-0,885 670-0,890 (auction price) Market delivery 875-0,880 875-0,880 845-0,850 845-0,850 (traders price) Plant delivery 890-0,891 890-0,891 860-0,861 860-0,861 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,615 2,060-2,200 2,016-2,175 Sesame (Black) 210 2,075-2,515 2,100-2,509 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 540 612-0,681 610-0,683 Rapeseeds 50 490-550 550-605 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 910 920 1,405 1,420 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,560 1,580 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 620 628 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 642 650 1,035-1,040 1,045-1,050 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 712 722 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 722 732 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,650-1,655 1,665-1,670 Groundnut oil label tin 1,660-1,665 1,675-1,680 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,680-1,685 1,695-1,700 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,670 1,690 Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,105-1,110 Rapeseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Palm oil 860-0,865 860-0,865 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Vanaspati ghee 940-0,945 940-0,945 Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed