UPDATE 7-'Right time' to use huge bomb in Afghanistan - U.S. general
* First combat use of bomb; blast equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT
* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices dropped due to low demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil eased further due to selling pressure from refinery units. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,55,000-0,56,000 versus 62,000-0,63,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 2,500 665-0,930 2,000 670-0,929 Gondal 2,000 640-0,903 1,500 656-0,886 Jasdan 500 687-0,860 500 690-0,833 Jamnagar 1,000 690-0,944 1,000 702-0,935 Junagadh 1,500 625-0,906 2,000 633-0,904 Keshod --,500 609-0,869 1,000 600-0,875 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 675-0,930 680-0,929 665-0,885 670-0,890 (auction price) Market delivery 875-0,880 875-0,880 845-0,850 845-0,850 (traders price) Plant delivery 890-0,891 890-0,891 860-0,861 860-0,861 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,615 2,060-2,200 2,016-2,175 Sesame (Black) 210 2,075-2,515 2,100-2,509 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 540 612-0,681 610-0,683 Rapeseeds 50 490-550 550-605 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 910 920 1,405 1,420 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,560 1,580 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 620 628 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 642 650 1,035-1,040 1,045-1,050 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 712 722 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 722 732 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,650-1,655 1,665-1,670 Groundnut oil label tin 1,660-1,665 1,675-1,680 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,680-1,685 1,695-1,700 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,670 1,690 Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,105-1,110 Rapeseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Palm oil 860-0,865 860-0,865 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Vanaspati ghee 940-0,945 940-0,945 Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
* First combat use of bomb; blast equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT
BANGALORE, Apr 14The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34300 ICS-201(B22mm) 35300 ICS-102(B22mm) 29300 ICS-103(23mm) 33700 ICS-104(24mm) 38000 ICS-202(26mm) 43800 ICS-105(26mm) 37200 ICS-105CS(26mm) 38000 ICS-105(27mm)