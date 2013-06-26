* Groundnut oil prices declined further due to low demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien dropped due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 675-0,930 680-0,929 665-0,885 670-0,890 (Auction price) Market delivery 855-0,860 875-0,880 825-0,830 845-0,850 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 870-0,871 890-0,891 840-0,841 860-0,861 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 900 920 1,390 1,420 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,560 1,580 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 618 628 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 640 650 1,035-1,040 1,045-1,050 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 712 722 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 722 732 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,645-1,650 1,665-1,670 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,655-1,660 1,675-1,680 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,675-1,680 1,695-1,700 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,670 1,690 Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,105-1,110 Rapeseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Palm olein 855-0,860 860-0,865 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Vanaspati Ghee 940-0,945 940-0,945 Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 27,000-27,100 28,400-28,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed