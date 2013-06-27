* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Castor oil moved down due to poor export demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 55,000-56,000 versus 55,000-56,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 2,500 660-910 2,500 665-930 Gondal 1,500 645-900 2,000 640-903 Jasdan 500 690-887 500 687-860 Jamnagar --,500 700-932 1,000 690-944 Junagadh 2,000 633-904 1,500 625-906 Keshod --,500 605-854 --,500 609-869 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 670-910 675-930 660-880 665-885 (auction price) Market delivery 855-860 855-860 825-830 825-830 (traders price) Plant delivery 870-871 870-871 840-841 840-841 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,210 2,070-2,275 2,060-2,200 Sesame (Black) 110 2,100-2,490 2,075-2,515 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 450 601-667 612-681 Rapeseeds 40 560-590 490-550 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 900 900 1,390 1,390 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,560 1,560 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 615 618 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 637 640 1,030-1,035 1,035-1,040 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 710 712 1,090-1,095 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 720 722 1,110-1,115 1,120-1,125 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,645-1,650 1,645-1,650 Groundnut oil label tin 1,655-1,660 1,655-1,660 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,675-1,680 1,675-1,680 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,670 1,670 Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,100-1,105 Rapeseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Palm oil 855-860 855-860 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Vanaspati ghee 940-945 940-945 Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,210-1,215 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed