* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units.
* Castor oil moved down due to poor export demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 20,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 55,000-56,000 versus 55,000-56,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 2,500 660-910 2,500 665-930
Gondal 1,500 645-900 2,000 640-903
Jasdan 500 690-887 500 687-860
Jamnagar --,500 700-932 1,000 690-944
Junagadh 2,000 633-904 1,500 625-906
Keshod --,500 605-854 --,500 609-869
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 670-910 675-930 660-880 665-885
(auction price)
Market delivery 855-860 855-860 825-830 825-830
(traders price)
Plant delivery 870-871 870-871 840-841 840-841
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 1,210 2,070-2,275 2,060-2,200
Sesame (Black) 110 2,100-2,490 2,075-2,515
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 450 601-667 612-681
Rapeseeds 40 560-590 490-550
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 900 900 1,390 1,390
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,560 1,560
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 615 618 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 637 640 1,030-1,035 1,035-1,040
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270
Castor oil commercial 710 712 1,090-1,095 1,100-1,105
Castor oil BSS 720 722 1,110-1,115 1,120-1,125
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,645-1,650 1,645-1,650
Groundnut oil label tin 1,655-1,660 1,655-1,660
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,675-1,680 1,675-1,680
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,670 1,670
Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,100-1,105
Rapeseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090
Palm oil 855-860 855-860
Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Vanaspati ghee 940-945 940-945
Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,190-1,195
Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,210-1,215
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed