* Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers.
* Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand.
* Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 670-0,910 675-0,930 660-0,880 665-0,885
(Auction price)
Market delivery 855-0,860 855-0,860 825-0,830 825-0,830
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 870-0,871 870-0,871 840-0,841 840-0,841
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 895 900 1,385 1,390
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,560 1,560
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 621 618 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 643 640 1,040-1,045 1,035-1,040
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270
Castor oil commercial 710 712 1,090-1,095 1,100-1,105
Castor oil BSS 720 722 1,110-1,115 1,120-1,125
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,640-1,645 1,645-1,650
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,650-1,655 1,655-1,660
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,670-1,675 1,675-1,680
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,670 1,670
Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,100-1,105
Rapeseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090
Palm olein 855-0,860 855-0,860
Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Vanaspati Ghee 940-0,945 940-0,945
Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,190-1,195
Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,210-1,215
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 26,400-26,500 27,000-27,100
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed