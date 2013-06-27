* Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand. * Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 670-0,910 675-0,930 660-0,880 665-0,885 (Auction price) Market delivery 855-0,860 855-0,860 825-0,830 825-0,830 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 870-0,871 870-0,871 840-0,841 840-0,841 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 895 900 1,385 1,390 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,560 1,560 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 621 618 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 643 640 1,040-1,045 1,035-1,040 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 710 712 1,090-1,095 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 720 722 1,110-1,115 1,120-1,125 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,640-1,645 1,645-1,650 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,650-1,655 1,655-1,660 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,670-1,675 1,675-1,680 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,670 1,670 Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,100-1,105 Rapeseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Palm olein 855-0,860 855-0,860 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Vanaspati Ghee 940-0,945 940-0,945 Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,210-1,215 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 26,400-26,500 27,000-27,100 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed