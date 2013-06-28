* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to poor retail demand. * Mustard oil firmed up due to short supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,55,000-0,56,000 versus 55,000-0,56,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 2,000 660-0,830 2,500 660-0,910 Gondal 1,500 646-0,897 1,500 645-0,900 Jasdan 500 643-0,864 500 690-0,887 Jamnagar 1,000 706-0,905 --,500 700-0,932 Junagadh 1,500 640-0,881 2,000 633-0,904 Keshod --,500 604-0,846 --,500 605-0,854 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 665-0,830 670-0,910 660-0,805 660-0,880 (auction price) Market delivery 855-0,860 855-0,860 825-0,830 825-0,830 (traders price) Plant delivery 870-0,871 870-0,871 840-0,841 840-0,841 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,290 2,075-2,260 2,070-2,275 Sesame (Black) 135 2,130-2,490 2,100-2,490 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 450 600-0,667 601-0,667 Rapeseeds 30 540-590 560-590 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 895 895 1,385 1,385 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,560 1,560 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 618 621 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 640 643 1,035-1,040 1,040-1,045 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 708 710 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 718 720 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,640-1,645 1,640-1,645 Groundnut oil label tin 1,650-1,655 1,650-1,655 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,670-1,675 1,670-1,675 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,670 1,670 Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,105-1,110 Rapeseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,085-1,090 Palm oil 855-0,860 855-0,860 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Vanaspati ghee 940-0,945 940-0,945 Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed