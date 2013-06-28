BRIEF-JBF Industries step-down unit commissions PTA plant at Mangalore, SEZ
* Says commissioning of PTA project step subsidiary by JBF Petrochemicals Limited at Mangalore, SEZ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Groundnut oil prices dropped further due to restricted demand from retailers. * Mustard oil firmed up due to short supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 665-0,830 670-0,910 660-0,805 660-0,880 (Auction price) Market delivery 835-0,840 855-0,860 805-0,810 825-0,830 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 850-0,851 870-0,871 820-0,821 840-0,841 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 880 895 1,360 1,385 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,540 1,560 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 621 621 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 643 643 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 708 710 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 718 720 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,625-1,630 1,640-1,645 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,635-1,640 1,650-1,655 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,655-1,660 1,670-1,675 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,650 1,670 Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110 Rapeseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,085-1,090 Palm olein 855-0,860 855-0,860 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Vanaspati Ghee 940-0,945 940-0,945 Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 26,000-26,100 26,400-26,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted
ISLAMABAD, March 31 An explosion hit the Pakistani city of Parachinar, in the remote northwestern tribal region, on Friday, killing at least five people and wounding 40, Ikramullah Khan, the local political agent, said.
* Says decided to transfer 9.46% of Astron Paper and Board Mill Limited