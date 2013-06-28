* Groundnut oil prices dropped further due to restricted demand from retailers. * Mustard oil firmed up due to short supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 665-0,830 670-0,910 660-0,805 660-0,880 (Auction price) Market delivery 835-0,840 855-0,860 805-0,810 825-0,830 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 850-0,851 870-0,871 820-0,821 840-0,841 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 880 895 1,360 1,385 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,540 1,560 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 621 621 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 643 643 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 708 710 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 718 720 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,625-1,630 1,640-1,645 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,635-1,640 1,650-1,655 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,655-1,660 1,670-1,675 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,650 1,670 Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110 Rapeseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,085-1,090 Palm olein 855-0,860 855-0,860 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Vanaspati Ghee 940-0,945 940-0,945 Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 26,000-26,100 26,400-26,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted