* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased due to low demand from consumers.
* Cottonseed oil moved down due to increased selling from refinery units.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,50,000-0,51,000 versus 0,55,000-0,56,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 02,000 0,650-0,833 02,000 0,660-0,830
Gondal 02,000 633-0,865 01,500 646-0,897
Jasdan 0,500 614-0,850 0,500 643-0,864
Jamnagar 01,000 695-0,899 01,000 706-0,905
Junagadh 01,500 627-0,875 01,500 640-0,881
Keshod 00,500 610-0,849 00,500 604-0,846
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,660-0,833 0,665-0,830 0,650-0,810 0,660-0,805
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,835-0,840 0,835-0,840 0,805-0,810 0,805-0,810
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,850-0,851 0,850-0,851 0,820-0,821 0,820-0,821
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 1,120 2,080-2,270 2,075-2,260
Sesame (Black) 0,170 2,150-2,508 2,130-2,490
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,430 0,600-0,661 0,600-0,667
Rapeseeds 050 550-585 540-590
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,875 0,880 1,355 1,360
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,540 1,540
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 619 621 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 641 643 1,035-1,040 1,040-1,045
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270
Castor oil commercial 0,707 0,708 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Castor oil BSS 0,717 0,718 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,620-1,625 1,625-1,630
Groundnut oil label tin 1,630-1,635 1,635-1,640
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,650-1,655 1,655-1,660
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,650 1,650
Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,105-1,110
Rapeseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100
Palm oil 0,855-0,860 0,855-0,860
Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Vanaspati ghee 0,940-0,945 0,940-0,945
Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed