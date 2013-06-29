* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to low demand from consumers. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to increased selling from refinery units. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,50,000-0,51,000 versus 0,55,000-0,56,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 02,000 0,650-0,833 02,000 0,660-0,830 Gondal 02,000 633-0,865 01,500 646-0,897 Jasdan 0,500 614-0,850 0,500 643-0,864 Jamnagar 01,000 695-0,899 01,000 706-0,905 Junagadh 01,500 627-0,875 01,500 640-0,881 Keshod 00,500 610-0,849 00,500 604-0,846 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,660-0,833 0,665-0,830 0,650-0,810 0,660-0,805 (auction price) Market delivery 0,835-0,840 0,835-0,840 0,805-0,810 0,805-0,810 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,850-0,851 0,850-0,851 0,820-0,821 0,820-0,821 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,120 2,080-2,270 2,075-2,260 Sesame (Black) 0,170 2,150-2,508 2,130-2,490 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,430 0,600-0,661 0,600-0,667 Rapeseeds 050 550-585 540-590 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,875 0,880 1,355 1,360 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,540 1,540 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 619 621 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 641 643 1,035-1,040 1,040-1,045 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 0,707 0,708 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 0,717 0,718 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,620-1,625 1,625-1,630 Groundnut oil label tin 1,630-1,635 1,635-1,640 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,650-1,655 1,655-1,660 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,650 1,650 Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,105-1,110 Rapeseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 Palm oil 0,855-0,860 0,855-0,860 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Vanaspati ghee 0,940-0,945 0,940-0,945 Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed