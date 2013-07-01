* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved down due to low retail demand. * Mustard oil eased due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,60,000-0,61,000 versus 50,000-0,51,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 2,500 640-0,775 2,000 650-0,833 Gondal 2,000 630-0,833 2,000 633-0,865 Jasdan 500 605-0,800 500 614-0,850 Jamnagar 1,000 688-0,860 1,000 695-0,899 Junagadh 2,500 602-0,840 1,500 627-0,875 Keshod 1,000 600-0,844 --,500 610-0,849 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 646-0,775 660-0,833 640-0,754 650-0,810 (auction price) Market delivery 835-0,840 835-0,840 805-0,810 805-0,810 (traders price) Plant delivery 850-0,851 850-0,851 820-0,821 820-0,821 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,230 2,065-2,265 2,080-2,270 Sesame (Black) 210 2,135-2,541 2,150-2,508 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 450 630-0,668 600-0,661 Rapeseeds 50 560-590 550-585 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 865 870 1,340 1,345 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,530 1,530 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 619 619 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 641 641 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 705 707 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 715 717 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,610-1,615 1,615-1,620 Groundnut oil label tin 1,620-1,625 1,625-1,630 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,640-1,645 1,645-1,650 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,640 1,640 Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Rapeseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,095-1,100 Palm oil 855-0,860 855-0,860 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Vanaspati ghee 940-0,945 940-0,945 Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed