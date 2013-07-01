* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices moved down due to low retail demand.
* Mustard oil eased due to sufficient supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 20,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,60,000-0,61,000 versus 50,000-0,51,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 2,500 640-0,775 2,000 650-0,833
Gondal 2,000 630-0,833 2,000 633-0,865
Jasdan 500 605-0,800 500 614-0,850
Jamnagar 1,000 688-0,860 1,000 695-0,899
Junagadh 2,500 602-0,840 1,500 627-0,875
Keshod 1,000 600-0,844 --,500 610-0,849
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 646-0,775 660-0,833 640-0,754 650-0,810
(auction price)
Market delivery 835-0,840 835-0,840 805-0,810 805-0,810
(traders price)
Plant delivery 850-0,851 850-0,851 820-0,821 820-0,821
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 1,230 2,065-2,265 2,080-2,270
Sesame (Black) 210 2,135-2,541 2,150-2,508
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 450 630-0,668 600-0,661
Rapeseeds 50 560-590 550-585
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 865 870 1,340 1,345
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,530 1,530
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 619 619 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 641 641 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270
Castor oil commercial 705 707 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Castor oil BSS 715 717 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,610-1,615 1,615-1,620
Groundnut oil label tin 1,620-1,625 1,625-1,630
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,640-1,645 1,645-1,650
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,640 1,640
Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Rapeseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,095-1,100
Palm oil 855-0,860 855-0,860
Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Vanaspati ghee 940-0,945 940-0,945
Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed