*Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. *Mustard oil eased due to poor retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 646-0,775 660-0,833 640-0,754 650-0,810 (Auction price) Market delivery 805-0,810 835-0,840 775-0,780 805-0,810 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 820-0,821 850-0,851 790-0,791 820-0,821 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 870 870 1,345 1,345 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,530 1,530 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 619 619 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 641 641 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 710 707 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 720 717 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,615-1,620 1,615-1,620 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,625-1,630 1,625-1,630 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,645-1,650 1,645-1,650 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,640 1,640 Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Rapeseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,095-1,100 Palm olein 855-0,860 855-0,860 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Vanaspati Ghee 940-0,945 940-0,945 Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 26,000-26,100 26,000-26,100 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed