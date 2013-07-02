* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Mustard oil dropped due to sufficient supply.
* Palm olien firmed up due to increased retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 20,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,50,000-0,51,000 versus 60,000-0,61,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 1,500 650-0,840 2,500 640-0,775
Gondal 2,000 633-0,821 2,000 630-0,833
Jasdan 500 623-0,809 500 605-0,800
Jamnagar 1,500 680-0,861 1,000 688-0,860
Junagadh 2,000 600-0,822 2,500 602-0,840
Keshod 1,000 600-0,825 1,000 600-0,844
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 655-0,840 646-0,775 650-0,775 640-0,754
(auction price)
Market delivery 805-0,810 805-0,810 775-0,780 775-0,780
(traders price)
Plant delivery 820-0,821 820-0,821 790-0,791 790-0,791
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 915 2,070-2,270 2,065-2,265
Sesame (Black) 160 2,111-2,475 2,135-2,541
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 240 641-0,668 630-0,668
Rapeseeds 15 545-597 560-590
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 870 870 1,345 1,345
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,530 1,530
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 619 619 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 641 641 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270
Castor oil commercial 710 710 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Castor oil BSS 720 720 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,615-1,620 1,615-1,620
Groundnut oil label tin 1,625-1,630 1,625-1,630
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,645-1,650 1,645-1,650
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,640 1,640
Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Rapeseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,085-1,090
Palm oil 865-0,870 855-0,860
Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Vanaspati ghee 940-0,945 940-0,945
Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed