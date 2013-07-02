* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Mustard oil dropped due to sufficient supply. * Palm olien firmed up due to increased retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,50,000-0,51,000 versus 60,000-0,61,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 1,500 650-0,840 2,500 640-0,775 Gondal 2,000 633-0,821 2,000 630-0,833 Jasdan 500 623-0,809 500 605-0,800 Jamnagar 1,500 680-0,861 1,000 688-0,860 Junagadh 2,000 600-0,822 2,500 602-0,840 Keshod 1,000 600-0,825 1,000 600-0,844 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 655-0,840 646-0,775 650-0,775 640-0,754 (auction price) Market delivery 805-0,810 805-0,810 775-0,780 775-0,780 (traders price) Plant delivery 820-0,821 820-0,821 790-0,791 790-0,791 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 915 2,070-2,270 2,065-2,265 Sesame (Black) 160 2,111-2,475 2,135-2,541 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 240 641-0,668 630-0,668 Rapeseeds 15 545-597 560-590 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 870 870 1,345 1,345 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,530 1,530 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 619 619 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 641 641 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 710 710 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 720 720 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,615-1,620 1,615-1,620 Groundnut oil label tin 1,625-1,630 1,625-1,630 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,645-1,650 1,645-1,650 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,640 1,640 Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Rapeseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,085-1,090 Palm oil 865-0,870 855-0,860 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Vanaspati ghee 940-0,945 940-0,945 Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed