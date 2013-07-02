*Groundnut oil prices improved due to thin supply.
*Cottonseed oil moved up due to increased retail demand.
*Palm olien firmed up due to short supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 655-0,840 646-0,775 650-0,775 640-0,754
(Auction price)
Market delivery 805-0,810 805-0,810 775-0,780 775-0,780
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 820-0,821 820-0,821 790-0,791 790-0,791
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 890 870 1,375 1,345
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,550 1,530
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 622 619 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 644 641 1,040-1,045 1,035-1,040
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270
Castor oil commercial 715 710 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Castor oil BSS 725 720 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,625-1,630 1,615-1,620
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,635-1,640 1,625-1,630
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,655-1,660 1,645-1,650
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,660 1,640
Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,100-1,105
Rapeseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090
Palm olein 865-0,870 855-0,860
Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Vanaspati Ghee 940-0,945 940-0,945
Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 26,100-26,200 26,000-26,100
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed