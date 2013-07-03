Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to short supply. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,42,000-0,43,000 versus 50,000-0,51,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 1,500 656-0,847 1,500 650-0,840 Gondal 1,500 645-0,830 2,000 633-0,821 Jasdan 500 604-0,815 500 623-0,809 Jamnagar 2,000 686-0,875 1,500 680-0,861 Junagadh 2,500 630-0,814 2,000 600-0,822 Keshod 1,000 628-0,833 1,000 600-0,825 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 661-0,847 655-0,840 656-0,780 650-0,775 (auction price) Market delivery 805-0,810 805-0,810 775-0,780 775-0,780 (traders price) Plant delivery 820-0,821 820-0,821 790-0,791 790-0,791 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,280 2,065-2,280 2,070-2,270 Sesame (Black) 145 2,130-2,507 2,111-2,575 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 520 640-0,670 641-0,668 Rapeseeds 70 570-590 545-597 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 910 890 1,395 1,375 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,560 1,550 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 625 622 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 647 644 1,045-1,050 1,040-1,045 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 715 715 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 725 725 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,635-1,640 1,625-1,630 Groundnut oil label tin 1,645-1,650 1,635-1,640 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,665-1,670 1,655-1,660 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,670 1,660 Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,105-1,110 Rapeseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Palm oil 865-0,870 865-0,870 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Vanaspati ghee 940-0,945 940-0,945 Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
MUMBAI, March 31 India's Reliance Jio, the telecom unit of Reliance Industries, said on Friday it had signed up 72 million paying customers under its Prime plan, and added it had extended the enrolment deadline for the plan until April 15.