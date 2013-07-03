* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to short supply. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,42,000-0,43,000 versus 50,000-0,51,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 1,500 656-0,847 1,500 650-0,840 Gondal 1,500 645-0,830 2,000 633-0,821 Jasdan 500 604-0,815 500 623-0,809 Jamnagar 2,000 686-0,875 1,500 680-0,861 Junagadh 2,500 630-0,814 2,000 600-0,822 Keshod 1,000 628-0,833 1,000 600-0,825 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 661-0,847 655-0,840 656-0,780 650-0,775 (auction price) Market delivery 805-0,810 805-0,810 775-0,780 775-0,780 (traders price) Plant delivery 820-0,821 820-0,821 790-0,791 790-0,791 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,280 2,065-2,280 2,070-2,270 Sesame (Black) 145 2,130-2,507 2,111-2,575 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 520 640-0,670 641-0,668 Rapeseeds 70 570-590 545-597 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 910 890 1,395 1,375 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,560 1,550 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 625 622 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 647 644 1,045-1,050 1,040-1,045 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 715 715 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 725 725 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,635-1,640 1,625-1,630 Groundnut oil label tin 1,645-1,650 1,635-1,640 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,665-1,670 1,655-1,660 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,670 1,660 Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,105-1,110 Rapeseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Palm oil 865-0,870 865-0,870 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Vanaspati ghee 940-0,945 940-0,945 Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed