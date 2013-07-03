*Groundnut oil prices moved up further due to short supply. *Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. *Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 661-0,847 655-0,840 656-0,780 650-0,775 (Auction price) Market delivery 805-0,810 805-0,810 775-0,780 775-0,780 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 820-0,821 820-0,821 790-0,791 790-0,791 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 940 890 1,440 1,375 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,580 1,550 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 627 622 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 649 644 1,045-1,050 1,040-1,045 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 720 715 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 730 725 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,655-1,660 1,625-1,630 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,665-1,670 1,635-1,640 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,685-1,690 1,655-1,660 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,690 1,660 Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,105-1,110 Rapeseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Palm olein 870-0,875 865-0,870 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Vanaspati Ghee 940-0,945 940-0,945 Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 25,900-26,000 26,100-26,200 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed