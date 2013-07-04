Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- July 4 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices increased due to short supply. * Cottonseed oil improved further due to retail demand. * Castor oil moved up due to export demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,35,000-0,36,000 versus 42,000-0,43,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 2,500 698-0,878 1,500 656-0,847 Gondal 2,000 650-0,823 1,500 645-0,830 Jasdan 500 600-0,802 500 604-0,815 Jamnagar 1,000 670-0,880 2,000 686-0,875 Junagadh 2,000 601-0,793 2,500 630-0,814 Keshod 1,000 615-0,800 1,000 628-0,833 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 710-0,878 661-0,847 698-0,821 656-0,780 (auction price) Market delivery 805-0,810 805-0,810 775-0,780 775-0,780 (traders price) Plant delivery 820-0,821 820-0,821 790-0,791 790-0,791 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 850 2,061-2,271 2,065-2,280 Sesame (Black) 115 2,125-2,484 2,130-2,507 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 700 640-0,678 640-0,670 Rapeseeds --6 560-576 570-590 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 980 940 1,500 1,440 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,610 1,580 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 630 627 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 652 649 1,050-1,055 1,045-1,050 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 725 720 1,100-1,105 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 735 730 1,120-1,125 1,110-1,115 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,675-1,680 1,655-1,660 Groundnut oil label tin 1,685-1,690 1,665-1,670 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,705-1,710 1,685-1,690 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,720 1,690 Cottonseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,110-1,115 Rapeseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Palm oil 870-0,875 870-0,875 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Vanaspati ghee 940-0,945 940-0,945 Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,200-1,205 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed