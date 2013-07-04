*Groundnut oil prices increased further due to short supply. *Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. *Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. *Castor oil improved due to export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 710-0,878 661-0,847 698-0,821 656-0,780 (Auction price) Market delivery 825-0,830 805-0,810 795-0,800 775-0,780 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 840-0,841 820-0,821 810-0,811 790-0,791 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 990 940 1,520 1,440 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,620 1,580 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 630 627 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 652 649 1,050-1,055 1,045-1,050 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 725 720 1,100-1,105 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 735 730 1,120-1,125 1,110-1,115 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,695-1,700 1,655-1,660 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,705-1,710 1,665-1,670 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,725-1,730 1,685-1,690 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,730 1,690 Cottonseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,110-1,115 Rapeseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Palm olein 875-0,880 870-0,875 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Vanaspati Ghee 940-0,945 940-0,945 Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,200-1,205 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 26,500-26,600 25,900-26,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed