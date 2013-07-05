* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers.
* Mustard oil moved down due to sufficient supply.
* Castor oil moved up due to export demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 20,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,23,000-0,24,000 versus 35,000-0,36,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 2,000 676-0,857 2,500 698-0,878
Gondal 1,500 634-0,845 2,000 650-0,823
Jasdan 500 590-0,793 500 600-0,802
Jamnagar 1,000 676-0,860 1,000 670-0,880
Junagadh 1,000 587-0,775 2,000 601-0,793
Keshod --,500 600-0,780 1,000 615-0,800
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 680-0,857 710-0,878 676-0,817 698-0,821
(auction price)
Market delivery 825-0,830 825-0,830 795-0,800 795-0,800
(traders price)
Plant delivery 840-0,841 840-0,841 810-0,811 810-0,811
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 880 2,065-2,288 2,061-2,271
Sesame (Black) 085 2,150-2,474 2,125-2,484
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 510 650-0,675 640-0,678
Rapeseeds 15 540-590 560-576
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 975 990 1,500 1,520
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,610 1,620
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 630 630 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 652 652 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270
Castor oil commercial 720 725 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Castor oil BSS 730 735 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,680-1,685 1,695-1,700
Groundnut oil label tin 1,690-1,695 1,705-1,710
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,710-1,715 1,725-1,730
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,720 1,730
Cottonseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120
Rapeseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,085-1,090
Palm oil 875-0,880 875-0,880
Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Vanaspati ghee 940-0,945 940-0,945
Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed