* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Mustard oil moved down due to sufficient supply. * Castor oil moved up due to export demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,23,000-0,24,000 versus 35,000-0,36,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 2,000 676-0,857 2,500 698-0,878 Gondal 1,500 634-0,845 2,000 650-0,823 Jasdan 500 590-0,793 500 600-0,802 Jamnagar 1,000 676-0,860 1,000 670-0,880 Junagadh 1,000 587-0,775 2,000 601-0,793 Keshod --,500 600-0,780 1,000 615-0,800 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 680-0,857 710-0,878 676-0,817 698-0,821 (auction price) Market delivery 825-0,830 825-0,830 795-0,800 795-0,800 (traders price) Plant delivery 840-0,841 840-0,841 810-0,811 810-0,811 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 880 2,065-2,288 2,061-2,271 Sesame (Black) 085 2,150-2,474 2,125-2,484 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 510 650-0,675 640-0,678 Rapeseeds 15 540-590 560-576 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 975 990 1,500 1,520 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,610 1,620 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 630 630 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 652 652 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 720 725 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 730 735 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,680-1,685 1,695-1,700 Groundnut oil label tin 1,690-1,695 1,705-1,710 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,710-1,715 1,725-1,730 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,720 1,730 Cottonseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 Rapeseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,085-1,090 Palm oil 875-0,880 875-0,880 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Vanaspati ghee 940-0,945 940-0,945 Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed