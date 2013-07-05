*Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. *Cottonseed oil moved down due to increased selling from refinery units. *Mustard oil eased due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 680-0,857 710-0,878 676-0,817 698-0,821 (Auction price) Market delivery 825-0,830 825-0,830 795-0,800 795-0,800 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 840-0,841 840-0,841 810-0,811 810-0,811 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 975 990 1,500 1,520 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,600 1,620 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 627 630 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 649 652 1,045-1,050 1,050-1,055 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 720 725 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 730 735 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,675-1,680 1,695-1,700 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,685-1,690 1,705-1,710 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,705-1,710 1,625-1,630 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,710 1,730 Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,115-1,120 Rapeseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,085-1,090 Palm olein 875-0,880 875-0,880 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Vanaspati Ghee 940-0,945 940-0,945 Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 25,900-26,000 26,500-26,600 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed