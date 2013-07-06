Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- July 6 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from consumers. * Cottonseed oil eased due to sufficient supply. * Palm olien improved due to increased retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,32,000-0,33,000 versus 23,000-0,24,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 1,500 675-0,870 2,000 676-0,857 Gondal 1,500 625-0,832 1,500 634-0,845 Jasdan 500 573-0,790 500 590-0,793 Jamnagar 1,000 660-0,887 1,000 676-0,860 Junagadh 2,000 592-0,791 1,000 587-0,775 Keshod --,500 590-0,753 --,500 600-0,780 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 676-0,870 680-0,857 675-0,818 676-0,817 (auction price) Market delivery 825-0,830 825-0,830 795-0,800 795-0,800 (traders price) Plant delivery 840-0,841 840-0,841 810-0,811 810-0,811 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 790 2,072-2,280 2,065-2,288 Sesame (Black) 070 2,165-2,439 2,150-2,474 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 450 641-0,671 650-0,675 Rapeseeds 20 555-590 540-590 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 955 975 1,475 1,500 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,590 1,600 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 625 627 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 647 649 1,040-1,045 1,045-1,050 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 722 720 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 732 730 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,660-1,665 1,675-1,680 Groundnut oil label tin 1,670-1,675 1,685-1,690 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,690-1,695 1,705-1,710 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,700 1,710 Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,110-1,115 Rapeseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Palm oil 880-0,885 875-0,880 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Vanaspati ghee 940-0,945 940-0,945 Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed