BRIEF-Tata Motors says ban on Euro III compliant vehicles to impact entire automotive industry
* Tata motors says ban on euro iii compliant vehicles sales from april 1 will have a material impact on entire automotive industry
* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retail users. * Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Mustard oil moved down due to poor retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,35,000 versus 0,25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,47,000-0,48,000 versus 0,45,000-0,46,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,000 0,501-0,670 03,500 0,528-0,710 Gondal 02,500 500-0,665 04,000 511-0,687 Jasdan 0,300 511-0,590 0,500 525-0,618 Jamnagar 01,500 640-0,700 03,000 650-0,723 Junagadh 03,000 515-0,643 04,000 518-0,672 Keshod 01,500 500-0,603 02,000 500-0,607 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,589-0,670 0,623-0,710 0,505-0,655 0,528-0,675 (auction price) Market delivery 0,725-0,730 0,725-0,730 0,635-0,640 0,635-0,640 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,740-0,741 0,740-0,741 0,650-0,651 0,650-0,651 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,256 1,995-2,277 1,980-2,260 Sesame (Black) 0,054 2,265-2,621 2,210-2,574 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,850 0,670-0,697 0,653-0,711 Rapeseeds 100 585-615 575-605 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,805 0,820 1,250 1,270 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,420 1,430 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 610 622 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 632 644 1,025-1,030 1,035-1,040 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 0,745 0,745 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Castor oil BSS 0,755 0,755 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,500-1,505 1,520-1,525 Groundnut oil label tin 1,510-1,515 1,530-1,535 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,530-1,535 1,550-1,555 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,520 1,530 Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,105-1,110 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,095-1,100 Palm oil 0,965-0,970 0,965-0,970 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,275-1,280 1,275-1,280 Vanaspati ghee 0,965-0,970 0,965-0,970 Castor oil commercial 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
* Tata motors says ban on euro iii compliant vehicles sales from april 1 will have a material impact on entire automotive industry
KARACHI, Pakistan, March 29 The Karachi Cotton Association on Wednesday fixed the official spot rate, or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 7,234 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" and micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market, the key crop varieties traded in the range of 6,700 to 7,100 rupees per maund. The following
Mar 29 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 43295.57 NSE 126724.70 ============= TOTAL 170020.27 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M