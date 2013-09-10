* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retail users. * Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Mustard oil moved down due to poor retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,35,000 versus 0,25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,47,000-0,48,000 versus 0,45,000-0,46,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,000 0,501-0,670 03,500 0,528-0,710 Gondal 02,500 500-0,665 04,000 511-0,687 Jasdan 0,300 511-0,590 0,500 525-0,618 Jamnagar 01,500 640-0,700 03,000 650-0,723 Junagadh 03,000 515-0,643 04,000 518-0,672 Keshod 01,500 500-0,603 02,000 500-0,607 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,589-0,670 0,623-0,710 0,505-0,655 0,528-0,675 (auction price) Market delivery 0,725-0,730 0,725-0,730 0,635-0,640 0,635-0,640 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,740-0,741 0,740-0,741 0,650-0,651 0,650-0,651 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,256 1,995-2,277 1,980-2,260 Sesame (Black) 0,054 2,265-2,621 2,210-2,574 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,850 0,670-0,697 0,653-0,711 Rapeseeds 100 585-615 575-605 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,805 0,820 1,250 1,270 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,420 1,430 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 610 622 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 632 644 1,025-1,030 1,035-1,040 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 0,745 0,745 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Castor oil BSS 0,755 0,755 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,500-1,505 1,520-1,525 Groundnut oil label tin 1,510-1,515 1,530-1,535 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,530-1,535 1,550-1,555 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,520 1,530 Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,105-1,110 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,095-1,100 Palm oil 0,965-0,970 0,965-0,970 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,275-1,280 1,275-1,280 Vanaspati ghee 0,965-0,970 0,965-0,970 Castor oil commercial 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed