BRIEF-Tata Motors says ban on Euro III compliant vehicles to impact entire automotive industry
* Tata motors says ban on euro iii compliant vehicles sales from april 1 will have a material impact on entire automotive industry
* Groundnut oil prices declined due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil dropped due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Mustard oil eased due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 589-0,670 623-0,710 501-0,655 528-0,675 (Auction price) Market delivery 695-0,700 725-0,730 625-0,630 635-0,640 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 710-0,711 740-0,741 640-0,641 650-0,651 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 800 820 1,235 1,270 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,380 1,430 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 610 622 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 632 644 1,020-1,025 1,035-1,040 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 740 745 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Castor oil BSS 750 755 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,480-1,485 1,520-1,525 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,490-1,495 1,530-1,535 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,510-1,515 1,550-1,555 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,480 1,530 Cottonseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,105-1,110 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,095-1,100 Palm olein 965-0,970 965-0,970 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,275-1,280 1,275-1,280 Vanaspati Ghee 965-0,970 965-0,970 Castor oil commercial 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 22,900-23,000 23,500-23,600 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
KARACHI, Pakistan, March 29 The Karachi Cotton Association on Wednesday fixed the official spot rate, or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 7,234 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" and micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market, the key crop varieties traded in the range of 6,700 to 7,100 rupees per maund. The following
Mar 29 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 43295.57 NSE 126724.70 ============= TOTAL 170020.27 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M