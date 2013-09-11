* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased due to low demand from consumers.
* Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units.
* Palm olien dropped due to sufficient supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,30,000 versus 0,35,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,48,000-0,49,000 versus 0,47,000-0,48,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 03,000 0,450-0,645 03,000 0,501-0,670
Gondal 02,500 471-0,633 02,500 500-0,665
Jasdan 0,200 460-0,593 0,300 511-0,590
Jamnagar 01,000 600-0,654 01,500 640-0,700
Junagadh 02,000 490-0,601 03,000 515-0,643
Keshod 01,500 467-0,578 01,500 500-0,603
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,567-0,645 0,589-0,670 0,450-0,620 0,505-0,655
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,695-0,700 0,695-0,700 0,625-0,630 0,625-0,630
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,710-0,711 0,710-0,711 0,640-0,641 0,640-0,641
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,330 1,980-2,250 1,995-2,277
Sesame (Black) 0,088 2,240-2,575 2,265-2,621
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,780 0,675-0,701 0,670-0,697
Rapeseeds 150 570-605 585-615
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,780 0,800 1,205 1,235
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,360 1,380
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 606 610 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 628 632 1,015-1,020 1,020-1,025
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270
Castor oil commercial 0,740 0,740 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Castor oil BSS 0,750 0,750 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,470-1,475 1,480-1,485
Groundnut oil label tin 1,480-1,485 1,490-1,495
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,500-1,505 1,510-1,515
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,460 1,480
Cottonseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,090-1,095
Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Palm oil 0,955-0,960 0,965-0,970
Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,275-1,280 1,275-1,280
Vanaspati ghee 0,965-0,970 0,965-0,970
Castor oil commercial 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Castor oil BSS 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed