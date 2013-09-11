* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to low demand from consumers. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien dropped due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,30,000 versus 0,35,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,48,000-0,49,000 versus 0,47,000-0,48,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,000 0,450-0,645 03,000 0,501-0,670 Gondal 02,500 471-0,633 02,500 500-0,665 Jasdan 0,200 460-0,593 0,300 511-0,590 Jamnagar 01,000 600-0,654 01,500 640-0,700 Junagadh 02,000 490-0,601 03,000 515-0,643 Keshod 01,500 467-0,578 01,500 500-0,603 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,567-0,645 0,589-0,670 0,450-0,620 0,505-0,655 (auction price) Market delivery 0,695-0,700 0,695-0,700 0,625-0,630 0,625-0,630 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,710-0,711 0,710-0,711 0,640-0,641 0,640-0,641 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,330 1,980-2,250 1,995-2,277 Sesame (Black) 0,088 2,240-2,575 2,265-2,621 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,780 0,675-0,701 0,670-0,697 Rapeseeds 150 570-605 585-615 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,780 0,800 1,205 1,235 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,360 1,380 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 606 610 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 628 632 1,015-1,020 1,020-1,025 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 0,740 0,740 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Castor oil BSS 0,750 0,750 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,470-1,475 1,480-1,485 Groundnut oil label tin 1,480-1,485 1,490-1,495 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,500-1,505 1,510-1,515 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,460 1,480 Cottonseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,090-1,095 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Palm oil 0,955-0,960 0,965-0,970 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,275-1,280 1,275-1,280 Vanaspati ghee 0,965-0,970 0,965-0,970 Castor oil commercial 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed