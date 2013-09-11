* Groundnut oil prices dropped further due to restricted demand from consumers. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien eased due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 567-0,645 589-0,670 450-0,620 501-0,655 (Auction price) Market delivery 695-0,700 695-0,700 625-0,630 625-0,630 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 710-0,711 710-0,711 640-0,641 640-0,641 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 790 800 1,215 1,235 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,360 1,380 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 606 610 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 628 632 1,010-1,015 1,020-1,025 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 740 740 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Castor oil BSS 750 750 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,465-1,470 1,480-1,485 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,475-1,480 1,490-1,495 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,495-1,500 1,510-1,515 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,460 1,480 Cottonseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,090-1,095 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Palm olein 960-0,965 965-0,970 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,275-1,280 1,275-1,280 Vanaspati Ghee 965-0,970 965-0,970 Castor oil commercial 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 22,400-22,500 22,900-23,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed