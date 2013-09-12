* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to low demand from consumers. * Cottonseed oil eased further on selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien moved down due to poor retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,30,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,45,000-0,46,000 versus 0,48,000-0,49,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 02,500 0,475-0,645 03,000 0,450-0,645 Gondal 02,000 465-0,631 02,500 471-0,633 Jasdan 0,300 440-0,590 0,200 460-0,593 Jamnagar 02,000 600-0,671 01,000 600-0,654 Junagadh 03,000 480-0,597 02,000 490-0,601 Keshod 01,500 460-0,574 01,500 467-0,578 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,572-0,645 0,567-0,645 0,475-0,627 0,450-0,620 (auction price) Market delivery 0,695-0,700 0,695-0,700 0,625-0,630 0,625-0,630 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,710-0,711 0,710-0,711 0,640-0,641 0,640-0,641 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,300 1,990-2,280 1,980-2,250 Sesame (Black) 0,072 2,275-2,622 2,240-2,575 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,520 0,595-0,691 0,675-0,701 Rapeseeds 100 500-609 570-605 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,785 0,790 1,210 1,215 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,360 1,360 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 604 606 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 626 628 1,005-1,010 1,010-1,015 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 0,745 0,740 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Castor oil BSS 0,755 0,750 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,460-1,465 1,465-1,470 Groundnut oil label tin 1,470-1,475 1,475-1,480 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,490-1,495 1,495-1,500 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,460 1,460 Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,080-1,085 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Palm oil 0,950-0,955 0,960-0,965 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,275-1,280 1,275-1,280 Vanaspati ghee 0,965-0,970 0,965-0,970 Castor oil commercial 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed