* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased due to low demand from consumers.
* Cottonseed oil eased further on selling pressure from refinery units.
* Palm olien moved down due to poor retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 40,000 versus 30,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,45,000-0,46,000 versus 48,000-0,49,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 2,500 475-0,645 3,000 450-0,645
Gondal 2,000 465-0,631 2,500 471-0,633
Jasdan 300 440-0,590 200 460-0,593
Jamnagar 2,000 600-0,671 1,000 600-0,654
Junagadh 3,000 480-0,597 2,000 490-0,601
Keshod 1,500 460-0,574 1,500 467-0,578
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 572-0,645 567-0,645 475-0,627 450-0,620
(auction price)
Market delivery 695-0,700 695-0,700 625-0,630 625-0,630
(traders price)
Plant delivery 710-0,711 710-0,711 640-0,641 640-0,641
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 300 1,990-2,280 1,980-2,250
Sesame (Black) 072 2,275-2,622 2,240-2,575
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 520 595-0,691 675-0,701
Rapeseeds 100 500-609 570-605
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 785 790 1,210 1,215
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,360 1,360
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 604 606 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 626 628 1,005-1,010 1,010-1,015
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270
Castor oil commercial 745 740 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Castor oil BSS 755 750 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,460-1,465 1,465-1,470
Groundnut oil label tin 1,470-1,475 1,475-1,480
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,490-1,495 1,495-1,500
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,460 1,460
Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,080-1,085
Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Palm oil 950-0,955 960-0,965
Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,275-1,280 1,275-1,280
Vanaspati ghee 965-0,970 965-0,970
Castor oil commercial 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Castor oil BSS 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
-----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------
1. Groundnut oil prices were flat due to restricted buying and selling.
2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to increased retail demand.
3. Palm olien eased due to sufficient supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 0,572-0,645 0,567-0,645 0,475-0,627 0,450-0,620
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,695-0,700 0,695-0,700 0,625-0,630 0,625-0,630
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,710-0,711 0,710-0,711 0,640-0,641 0,640-0,641
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,790 0,790 1,215 1,215
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,360 1,360
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 611 606 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 633 628 1,015-1,020 1,010-1,015
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270
Castor oil commercial 0,745 0,740 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Castor oil BSS 0,755 0,750 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,465-1,470 1,465-1,470
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,475-1,480 1,475-1,480
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,495-1,500 1,495-1,500
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,460 1,460
Cottonseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,080-1,085
Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Palm olein 0,955-0,960 0,960-0,965
Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,275-1,280 1,275-1,280
Vanaspati Ghee 0,965-0,970 0,965-0,970
Castor oil commercial 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Castor oil BSS 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 22,000-22,100 22,400-22,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed