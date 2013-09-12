* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to low demand from consumers. * Cottonseed oil eased further on selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien moved down due to poor retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 40,000 versus 30,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,45,000-0,46,000 versus 48,000-0,49,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 2,500 475-0,645 3,000 450-0,645 Gondal 2,000 465-0,631 2,500 471-0,633 Jasdan 300 440-0,590 200 460-0,593 Jamnagar 2,000 600-0,671 1,000 600-0,654 Junagadh 3,000 480-0,597 2,000 490-0,601 Keshod 1,500 460-0,574 1,500 467-0,578 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 572-0,645 567-0,645 475-0,627 450-0,620 (auction price) Market delivery 695-0,700 695-0,700 625-0,630 625-0,630 (traders price) Plant delivery 710-0,711 710-0,711 640-0,641 640-0,641 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 300 1,990-2,280 1,980-2,250 Sesame (Black) 072 2,275-2,622 2,240-2,575 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 520 595-0,691 675-0,701 Rapeseeds 100 500-609 570-605 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 785 790 1,210 1,215 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,360 1,360 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 604 606 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 626 628 1,005-1,010 1,010-1,015 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 745 740 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Castor oil BSS 755 750 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,460-1,465 1,465-1,470 Groundnut oil label tin 1,470-1,475 1,475-1,480 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,490-1,495 1,495-1,500 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,460 1,460 Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,080-1,085 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Palm oil 950-0,955 960-0,965 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,275-1,280 1,275-1,280 Vanaspati ghee 965-0,970 965-0,970 Castor oil commercial 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 1. Groundnut oil prices were flat due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to increased retail demand. 3. Palm olien eased due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,572-0,645 0,567-0,645 0,475-0,627 0,450-0,620 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,695-0,700 0,695-0,700 0,625-0,630 0,625-0,630 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,710-0,711 0,710-0,711 0,640-0,641 0,640-0,641 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,790 0,790 1,215 1,215 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,360 1,360 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 611 606 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 633 628 1,015-1,020 1,010-1,015 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 0,745 0,740 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Castor oil BSS 0,755 0,750 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,465-1,470 1,465-1,470 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,475-1,480 1,475-1,480 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,495-1,500 1,495-1,500 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,460 1,460 Cottonseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,080-1,085 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Palm olein 0,955-0,960 0,960-0,965 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,275-1,280 1,275-1,280 Vanaspati Ghee 0,965-0,970 0,965-0,970 Castor oil commercial 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 22,000-22,100 22,400-22,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed