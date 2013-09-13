* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retail users. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to increased selling from refinery units. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,30,000 versus 0,40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,40,000-0,41,000 versus 0,45,000-0,46,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,000 0,456-0,651 02,500 0,475-0,645 Gondal 02,000 443-0,635 02,000 465-0,631 Jasdan 0,300 425-0,588 0,300 440-0,590 Jamnagar 01,000 600-0,680 02,000 600-0,671 Junagadh 02,000 470-0,590 03,000 480-0,597 Keshod 01,000 434-0,570 01,500 460-0,574 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,540-0,651 0,572-0,645 0,471-0,631 0,475-0,627 (auction price) Market delivery 0,695-0,700 0,695-0,700 0,625-0,630 0,625-0,630 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,710-0,711 0,710-0,711 0,640-0,641 0,640-0,641 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,520 1,960-2,262 1,990-2,280 Sesame (Black) 0,082 2,260-2,600 2,275-2,622 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,050 0,631-0,696 0,595-0,691 Rapeseeds 300 570-595 500-609 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,785 0,790 1,210 1,215 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,360 1,360 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 608 611 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 630 633 1,010-1,015 1,015-1,020 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 0,750 0,745 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Castor oil BSS 0,760 0,755 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,460-1,465 1,465-1,470 Groundnut oil label tin 1,470-1,475 1,475-1,480 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,490-1,495 1,495-1,500 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,460 1,460 Cottonseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,085-1,090 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Palm oil 0,955-0,960 0,955-0,960 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,275-1,280 1,275-1,280 Vanaspati ghee 0,965-0,970 0,965-0,970 Castor oil commercial 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed